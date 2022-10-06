Vote for CFR Anthem Singers!!

If you have not heard….. We are looking for a talented and aspiring anthem singer to open all of the CFR performances. The applications are in and
the top 10 applicants are auditioning live.
Location: Bo’s Bar and Stage: 2310-50th Avenue, Red Deer, Alberta
Date: October 13, 2022Doors: 6:00 pm
Semi-Final Performance: 7:30 pm – Note: Performance order will be selected randomly and communicated upon arrival
Finals Performance: 9:30 pm (approx.)
BOOK YOUR FAN CLUB EXPERIENCE
Book your fan club table today and have your friends and family at Bo’s cheer on the new anthem voice of the CFR.20% of the voting is fan based! That is right, you can help select the next voice of CFR.
What is included in a fan club table
- Table of 10ppl
- Venue entry one hour prior to doors
- Priority Seating
- Greeting pint from our friends at Troubled Monk
- Light complimentary appetizers provided by Bo’s
- Chance to meet Anthem’s Celebrity Judges & Miss Rodeo Canada
- Table Cost $100.00.
Contact brennen@bosbar.com to secure your fan club table today!!!