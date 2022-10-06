Vote for CFR Anthem Singers!!

If you have not heard….. We are looking for a talented and aspiring anthem singer to open all of the CFR performances. The applications are in and

the top 10 applicants are auditioning live.

Location: Bo’s Bar and Stage: 2310-50th Avenue, Red Deer, Alberta

Date: October 13, 2022Doors: 6:00 pm

Semi-Final Performance: 7:30 pm – Note: Performance order will be selected randomly and communicated upon arrival

Finals Performance: 9:30 pm (approx.)

BOOK YOUR FAN CLUB EXPERIENCE

Book your fan club table today and have your friends and family at Bo’s cheer on the new anthem voice of the CFR.20% of the voting is fan based! That is right, you can help select the next voice of CFR.

What is included in a fan club table

Table of 10ppl

Venue entry one hour prior to doors

Priority Seating

Greeting pint from our friends at Troubled Monk

Light complimentary appetizers provided by Bo’s

Chance to meet Anthem’s Celebrity Judges & Miss Rodeo Canada

Table Cost $100.00.

Contact brennen@bosbar.com to secure your fan club table today!!!