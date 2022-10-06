Vote for CFR Anthem Singers!!

and posted on

If you have not heard….. We are looking for a talented and aspiring anthem singer to open all of the CFR performances. The applications are in and
the top 10 applicants are auditioning live. 
Location: Bo’s Bar and Stage: 2310-50th Avenue, Red Deer, Alberta
Date: October 13, 2022Doors: 6:00 pm
Semi-Final Performance: 7:30 pm – Note: Performance order will be selected randomly and communicated upon arrival
Finals Performance: 9:30 pm (approx.)

BOOK YOUR FAN CLUB EXPERIENCE
Book your fan club table today and have your friends and family at Bo’s cheer on the new anthem voice of the CFR.20% of the voting is fan based! That is right, you can help select the next voice of CFR.

What is included in a fan club table 

  • Table of 10ppl
  • Venue entry one hour prior to doors
  • Priority Seating
  • Greeting pint from our friends at Troubled Monk
  • Light complimentary appetizers provided by Bo’s
  • Chance to meet Anthem’s Celebrity Judges & Miss Rodeo Canada 
  • Table Cost $100.00.

Contact brennen@bosbar.com to secure your fan club table today!!!

