Artists! Cowboy Kicks!

COWBOY KICKS!

Call for artists open until November 18, 2022

October 20, 2022 | Red Deer, AB – Albertan artists are invited to apply to be involved in the 2023 Cowboy Kicks project by submitting an expression of interest by the November 18, 2022 deadline.

“The assignment is simple, yet unusual,” said Kathy Lacey, Cowboy Kicks Committee Chair. “The artist’s canvas to create their imaginative artwork is a fibreglass cowboy boot, which will then be sold off in an evening filled with entertainment and fun to raise funds for the Westerner Foundation, as well as a designated charity.”

Over 15 boots are available in two boot sizes – a large one, which is over four feet high, and a small one, which is about 1.5 feet high. Artists selected will be paid $1,000/boot for the large boots and $400/boot for the small ones.

“Not only is Cowboy Kicks a great way to support the Westerner Foundation, Cowboy Kicks is also a great way to support the arts community,” remarked Lacey.

Interested artists may submit their name, contact information, some examples of their artwork and a boot idea by the deadline of November 18, 2022, using the online form here: 2023 Cowboy Kicks Expression of Interest.

A selection committee will go over the applications and choose the roster of artists for 2023. The boots will be ready to go by the end of December and they must be finished and delivered to Westerner Park by early April.

For more information on the call for artists, please email cowboykicksrd@gmail.com. Examples of boots from the 2022 Cowboy Kicks event may be viewed on the Cowboy Kicks Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CowboyKicks/.