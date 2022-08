KADE ALEC PARSONAGE

Congratulations to Jared and Tulsa Dawn Parsonage on the birth of their son, Kade Alec Parsonage on May 11. He weighed 6 lbs and 11 oz. Jared is the 2021 Canadian All Around Champion, 2021 Canadian Bull Riding Champion, and the 2021 Maple Leaf Circuit Finals Bull Riding Champion, plus, he’s a skookum roper.