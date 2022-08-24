In the Corral

PIONEER ACRES

It was 53 years ago that Pioneer Acres Plowmen & Threshermen’s Club was formed, and the annual show, held this year Aug 5–7, is featuring International Harvester. Visitors can enjoy three days of unique exhibits live entertainment, draft horse fieldwork to spinning — and even enjoy delicious ice cream made with real horsepower! Also, check out their newest exhibit, the Grain Academy. Pictured is teamster Fred McDiarmid and Tom Wraight operating the binder. For more, visit pioneeracres.ab.ca.