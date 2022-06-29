In the Corral

Maple Leaf Circuit Finals!

2021 MAPLE LEAF CIRCUIT FINALS CHAMPIONS & SEASON LEADERS From left, Miss Rodeo Canada 2020–2021 Alicia Erickson, Jared Parsonage, Griffin Smeltzer, Kendal Pierson, Justine Elliott, (behind) Lucas Macza, Shelby Spielman, Kole Ashbacher (unidentified masked man), Jesse Popescul (and his daughter, Molly), Logan Bird, (two unidentified masked people), Dawson Graham (white shirt), Dillon Graham, Logan Bonnett, Keely Bonnett, Matt Richardson, Stephen Culling, Cole Goodine.

For those who are interested in the history of the Maple Leaf Circuit, here it is.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Assoc. (PRCA) has 12 regions in the U.S. divided into circuits, plus Canada now has one (Maple Leaf),and Mexico has one — 14 circuits.

Each year, each circuit’s season leader and the Finals winner earn the right to compete for the National Circuit Championship, held at thePikes Peak or Bust Rodeo near Colorado Springs,CO., July 13–16, 2022. (Unfortunately, also the final weekend of the Calgary Stampede, so someone might have to make a tough decision.)

Over 200 contestants from North America will compete for five rounds at the NFR Open.

In Canada, twenty rodeos are designated as Circuit Rodeos, such as Teepee Creek, Alta,Kennedy, Sask, Cranbrook, B.C., and Benalto, Alta., among others.

The 2021 Maple Leaf Circuit Finals Rodeo was held at Agribition in Regina, Sask. and had four go-rounds — meaning each contestant will go four times. The combined results determined the Champion in each event.

In Bareback, Cole Goodine of Carbon won the Average and the Championship.

In Steer Wrestling, Stephen Culling of Fort St. John, B.C., won the Average, and the Maple Leaf Circuit Champion was Matt Richardson of Olds. Alta.

Team Roping will see two teams of brothers representing the Maple Leaf in Colorado. The Average winners are Dillon & Dawson Graham of Wainwright, and the MLC Champions are Keely & Logan Bonnett of Ponoka.

In Saddle Bronc, Kole Ashbacher of Arrowwood won the Average and Lucas Macza of High River topped the season’s standings, so Ashbacher and Macza will go south to Colorado.

In Barrels, the Average winner was Shelby Spielman of Ponoka (via Texas) and the MLC Champion is Justine Elliott of Lacombe, so these two cowgirls will be heading to Colorado.

Tie-Down Roping saw Jesse Popescul of Glentworth, Sask., win the Average, and Logan Bird of Nanton won the season, so these two rodeo veterans will hit the trail to Colorado.

Ladies Breakaway (BAW) will see Kendal Pierson of Wardlow won the 2021 MLC Champion and the Average winner. Jenna Dallyn of Nanton was the runner-up for the Championship and the Average race, so she’s going south too.

Bull Riding saw Griffin Smeltzer of Claresholm earn the lead of the season’s standings, and Jared Parsonage of Maple Creek rode all four of his bulls to win the Average. So these two will also head to Colorado to represent Canada next summer.

For more info on the Maple Leaf Circuit, including the list of all designated MLCF rodeos, visit RodeoCanada.com.