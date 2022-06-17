In the Corral

Western Oasis
Far from the heat and noise of the midway
and rodeo grounds is one of my favourite
areas of the Stampede — the Western Oasis.
This cool, people-friendly area is “the place”
to relax, perhaps sip a glass of wine, visit the
booths and displays of artists and even learn
a few cooking tips.
For 2022, over 100 artists are exhibiting
in Artist Studios, the Art Gallery and Mini
Masterpiece gallery. The Photography
Exhibition is staging a retrospective of
competition winners from 2010 through 2020,
plus showing photography from camera clubs
across Alberta. The Window on the West
stage offers a full schedule of live musicians,
and over in the Kitchen Theatre, meet local
producers and wonderful chefs.
Also popular is the Arts & Crafts
competition; think “country fair” and you’ve
got the picture. This exhibition preserves the
traditional and the modern forms of creativity
in textiles, wood, ceramics, paper and sugar.
The entire Western Showcase is thousands
of square feet of fabulousness and is located
in Halls A, D and E of the BMO Centre on
Stampede Park, July 8–17. You’ll love it.