In the Corral

Western Oasis

Far from the heat and noise of the midway

and rodeo grounds is one of my favourite

areas of the Stampede — the Western Oasis.

This cool, people-friendly area is “the place”

to relax, perhaps sip a glass of wine, visit the

booths and displays of artists and even learn

a few cooking tips.

For 2022, over 100 artists are exhibiting

in Artist Studios, the Art Gallery and Mini

Masterpiece gallery. The Photography

Exhibition is staging a retrospective of

competition winners from 2010 through 2020,

plus showing photography from camera clubs

across Alberta. The Window on the West

stage offers a full schedule of live musicians,

and over in the Kitchen Theatre, meet local

producers and wonderful chefs.

Also popular is the Arts & Crafts

competition; think “country fair” and you’ve

got the picture. This exhibition preserves the

traditional and the modern forms of creativity

in textiles, wood, ceramics, paper and sugar.

The entire Western Showcase is thousands

of square feet of fabulousness and is located

in Halls A, D and E of the BMO Centre on

Stampede Park, July 8–17. You’ll love it.