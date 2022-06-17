In the Corral

CFCW — Since 1954…

It was a great night of Canadian country music, celebrating the artists, musicians and those who

play their tunes.

Congratulations to 840 CFCW Radio, Edmonton, the winner of the 11th Annual Country Music

Alberta Award Radio Station of the Year (Large Market). CFCW is a longtime supporter of Canadian

Cowboy Country, country music, musicians, rodeo and pretty much all things Western.

The 11th Annual Country Music Alberta awards took place on March 20, 2022, in Red Deer,

Alta. These awards are an annual tradition that celebrates artists, producers, songwriters, and

other industry professionals in Alberta, and it was one of the first live shows out of the postpandemic gate.

The industry awards were hosted by Dan Davidson and the music awards were hosted by

Canadian legends The Road Hammers.

For the full list of winners, visit CountryMusicAlberta.com