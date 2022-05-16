Sierra West Cabins & Ranch Vacation Rentals Dispersal Sale

The Donahues have officially retired, and now it’s time for your dream to come true. This is your last chance to buy the complete Sierra West – lock, stock and barrel

– OR –

There are a few ways you can make this happen:

Buy your own guest ranch consisting of 150 acres with approximately 75 acres rezones “rural recreational” (meaning more options for other recreational opportunities). Has creek frontage.

Buy 29 acres with log cabin all rezoned “rural recreational” with creek frontage, all services & direct highway access.

Buy your own small western town (or a portion)

Also Selling:

*Guest ranch horses* Auction sale on horse – minimum starting bid.

DRIFTER

Drifter is a 13 year old Quarter Horse gelding, standing at 16 hands with great ground manners, and has been used in the mountains as well as roped off of. He requires a high intermediate rider.

HENRY

Henry is a 12 year old Quarter Horse Mare standing at 14.5 hands, and is a great all-round horse that is suitable for most levels of riders. Henry has been used as a trail horse, and she has also been packed on.

DOC

Doc is a 23 year old Quarter Horse gelding standing at 15 hands. He is a great beginner horse, having experience in all areas such as reining, barrels, and roping.

HICK

Hick is a 21 year old Quarter Horse gelding standing at 15.5 hands. He has spent his early years working as a heading horse, and has also been used as a trail horse on cattle drives. Hick will require an intermediate to a well-experienced rider.

MARSHALL

Marshall is a 26 year old Standard Bred gelding, standing at 16 hands. He would make an excellent beginner horse for children, as he has experience in many areas such as trail riding, cattle drives, and beginner riding lessons.

CHANCE

Chance is a 20 year old Quarter Horse gelding, standing at 15 hands. Chance is suited for all levels of riders, as he has been roped off of, and has experience in Gymkhana. He will make an excellent horse for using in the mountains and on cattle drives.

All horses will be sold at the Sierra West Western Dispersal Sale on May 28, 2022.

Bunkhouse Cabins

THE VAQUERO

The ‘Vaquero’ is a 16 x 20, easy to move cabin that will be available for purchase at the dispersal sale. This cabin features insulated flooring and walls, tongue and groove pine throughout, laminate flooring, thermal pane awning windows, tin roof with cedar shakes, coming fully furnished, and can sleep up to four guests.









THE MAVERICK

The ‘Maverick’ is a 16 x 20, easy to move cabin. This cabin has many features including a covered deck, insulated floor joist and walls, tongue and groove pine used throughout, laminate flooring, thermal pane awning windows, and will come fully furnished with the ability to sleep up to three guests.







THE GAMBLER

The ‘Gambler’ is a 16 x 20, easy to move cabin. This cabin includes insulated walls and floor joists, wood beam roof trusses, tongue and groove pine used throughout, laminate flooring, thermal pane awning windows, tin roof with cedar shakes over a covered deck, and comes fully furnished with the capacity to sleep up to four guests.









All of these items will be available at the Sierra West Western Dispersal Sale on May, 28, 2022, at Sierra West Cabins & Ranch Vacation Rentals, 9218 – Hwy #22 – North of Lunderbreck, Alta.

Gates will be opening at 9 am, and more information on auction items can be found on the Sierra West Cabins & Ranch Vacation Rentals Facebook Page; or for more ways to connect send a text to 403-627-7375 (Ginny) or 403-627-8560 (Randy)

Picture yourself owning the guest ranch or even a part of it – this could be yours!