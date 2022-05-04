New Title Sponsor for 2022 Pro Rodeo Tour!

SMS Equipment Partners with the Canadian Pro Rodeo Association as the Title Sponsor for the 2022 Pro Rodeo Tour

Acheson, AB – SMS Equipment, a coast-to-coast equipment partner for leading-edge equipment and support solutions, announced a new partnership that will see the organization become the official title sponsor of the 2022 SMS Equipment Pro Rodeo Tour.

The CPRA’s SMS Equipment Pro Rodeo Tour features eleven high-profile, lucrative rodeos that offer pro rodeo contestants collectively almost $2 million in prize money.

“We’re thrilled to welcome SMS Equipment aboard as title sponsor for the Pro Rodeo Tour,” CPRA General Manager Jeff Robson comments. “The last few years have been challenging and it’s exciting to see 2022 with a full schedule, new rodeos and of course, new partnerships! With stops across western Canada, the newly named SMS Equipment Pro Rodeo Tour will help support our rodeos and provide opportunities for growth of both brands.”

Pro Tour events include Alberta’s Grande Prairie Pro Rodeo, Wainwright Stampede, Ponoka Stampede, Medicine Hat Stampede, Strathmore Stampede and new to the Tour, Lethbridge Pro Rodeo. To the east, the Tour includes Morris, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan and to the west, British Columbia’s Williams Lake Stampede, Dawson Creek Pro Rodeo and Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede in Armstrong, home of the SMS Equipment Pro Rodeo Tour Finals.

“SMS Equipment is proud to embark on this new opportunity as the Official Title Sponsor of the CPRA Pro Rodeo Tour,” said Darren Wood, Executive Vice President for Construction for the West Regions. “We are excited to expand and elevate our brand while creating meaningful connections with the communities where we live and work. Being part of local rodeo events is a perfect platform to reach the heart of our rural audience, and we look forward to sharing our premier products and services and our great company culture.”

In addition to its direct involvement with the Tour Rodeos – which includes a cash allotment to each – SMS Equipment will enjoy a presence at a few Canadian Pro Rodeos during the 2022 season and is looking forward to connecting with rodeo fans.

About the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association

The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA), with headquarters in Airdrie, Alberta, is Canada’s official sanctioning body for Professional Rodeo. The CPRA approves over 50 events annually, with a total payout exceeding $5.7 million. Each fall, the organization oversees the Pro Tour Finals, hosts its premiere event – the Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) – at Westerner Park in Red Deer, Alberta and endorses the Maple Leaf Circuit Finals in late November. Follow the CPRA on Twitter and Instagram @prorodeocanada, ‘Like’ Canadian Professional Rodeo Association on Facebook or online at RodeoCanada.com.

About SMS Equipment Inc.

SMS Equipment Inc. is the largest independent Komatsu dealer globally, selling, renting and providing full-service support for the most advanced earthmoving equipment for the mining, construction, road construction, and forestry industries. With over 2,400 employees across 42 locations in Canada, Alaska and Mongolia, we partner with Komatsu, BOMAG, Takeuchi, Cemen Tech, NPK, Genesis, and other manufacturers to deliver premier equipment, advanced digital technologies, and product support solutions.

To learn more, visit www.smsequipment.com



CONTACTS:

Canadian Professional Rodeo Association

For media inquiries

Contact – Barb Poulsen, Media Relations

Phone: 403-625-9225

Email: media@rodeocanada.com

SMS Equipment Inc.

For media inquiries

Contact: – Roy Lapa, Director, Marketing and Communications

Phone: 780-948-2200

Email: smsonline@smsequip.com





