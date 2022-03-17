Welcome Craig!

Terri and the Cowboy Country team are pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Couillard to the new position of Field Editor for Canadian Cowboy Country Magazine both in print and on-line.

As the former Editor of Horses All Magazine, Craig shares a deep-rooted love for our western lifestyle and heritage. Craig will be filing updates from western events primarily in Alberta and snooping out interesting stories for our magazine readers.

Adding his voice to our already rich editorial lineup will broaden our event coverage.

He and his family own two licence registries in Calgary and has enjoyed a long and successful career in the private, public, and non-profit sectors.

You can reach Craig at craig@cowboycountrymagazine.com

Welcome aboard!