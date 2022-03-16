Editorial Intern – Canadian Cowboy Country

Location – Remote

Company Description

For 25 years, Canadian Cowboy Country magazine’s passion has remained steadfast – to preserve our western heritage and support the continued growth of our evolving ranching and acreage communities and our shared western culture. Each issue takes our readers into the heart of the Canadian West through compelling stories of the people and places that define this unique western lifestyle. We’re looking for an editorial intern to assist the editor/digital property manager in various duties for a six-month term. If you’re a current student or recent graduate (within the past 5 years) with the skills and desire to be part of the magazine publishing industry and a fresh perspective of western culture, this could be the job for you.

Job Description

The successful candidate is a creative, self-motivated communicator, who’s capable of producing high-quality, on-brand content for both print and digital platforms. Duties will include researching, writing, fact-checking, copy-editing, blogging, using social media, updating listings, archiving, and more. This is a PAID 26-week internship with flexible part-time hours (approx. 35 hours per week). Due to COVID-19, the entire team works remotely with weekly Zoom meetings.

Qualifications

Degree/diploma/study in Journalism, Communications, English, Marketing, or a related field

Excellent writing, research, editing, proofreading, communication, strategic planning, social media, and digital marketing skills

Keen interest in magazines, print culture, western lifestyle

Knowledge of Google Docs, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WordPress, and SEO

Ability to work independently and collaboratively

Unrestricted access to a computer and Internet, as the team works remotely

A passion for everything western!

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit the following to kristine@tanneryoung.com with the subject line “Editorial Internship Application” by 31 March, 2022. Applications submitted without all three components will not be reviewed.

1. Resume

2. Cover letter

3. 200-word unpublished writing sample about a Canadian cowboy, western event or attraction.

We thank everyone for taking the time to apply, but only those selected for interviews will be personally contacted.

Internship opportunities made possible thanks to the Alberta Magazine Publishers’ Association.

