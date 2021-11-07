Saturday Night Special! CFR Round Five

What was so “Special” about Saturday Night in Red Deer? Everything! The sell-out crowd, the incredible stock that beat some of the best, and again — the cheering, whistling, boot-stomping, rodeo-loving audience!

Tonight they honoured the four Canadians that qualified for both the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer and the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. The Four Horsemen are Curtis Cassidy, Layton Green, Dawson Hay and Zeke Thurston.

Round Five:

Barrel Racing saw Brooke Wills of Kamloops and her horse, the legendary Famey run the cloverleaf in 14.084-secs for their first win of the CFR.

In Bareback Riding, Saskatchewan-born Ty Fast Taypotat electrified the audience with his 88.50-pt ride on Calgary Stampede’s X-9 Xplosive Skies. This pistol of a horse was voted as the 2021 PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year. Ty had his hands full, but he made it in style, and what a ride! The crowd loved it.

Steer Wrestling once again saw multiple trips on the tremendous Tyson, voted the PRCA Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year, and it was Stephen Culling of Fort St John, BC on the rock-solid bay who got it done in 3.7-secs; just a slammin’ run.

Team Roping highlighted the talents of Kash Bonnet of Ponoka and Logan Spady of Alliance, who roped their steer in 3.9-secs.

Saddle Bronc was a knife fight in a dark alley, and, man, oh man, the horses were winning against some of the best in the world. It literally worked out that if a guy could ride one, he got a cheque as only five men covered their broncs. The cowboy who topped them all was Zeke Thurston of Big Valley on Vold Rodeo’s 273 Stack Em Up, and he did it to the tune of 87.25-pts.

The fastest-paced event of the CFR is the Ladies Breakaway Roping and believe me, do NOT leave your seat, or you’ll miss it! Kendal Pierson has now won back-to-back rounds, and tonight, she got it done in 2.03-sec. Yes, that’s SECONDS. In just two perfs, this new event has become a favourite of the rodeo fans — big-time.

Tie-Down Roping made me look absolutely psychic concerning Morgan Grant, who won the round in 7.9-secs.

And in Bull Riding, it was Tanner Eno on C5 Rodeo’s LT Double Vision who hung an outstanding 88.50-pt ride on the big bruiser, beating out Lonnie West by a mere quarter of a point.

*Tomorrow is the last day, Round Six of the Finale of the Finals, and it will be spectacular! *Round Six goes at noon Alberta time; that’s 1 pm Maple Creek Standard time.

