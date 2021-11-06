Breakaway! CFR Round Four

A gorgeous day and the Super Saturday Matinee saw history being made!

It was a tremendous response from the impressive crowd when Breakaway Ropers were introduced as a part of the Big Show for the first time in CFR history. They are now an official event of the CFR.

Once again, we were pleased to hear 2020-2021 Miss Rodeo Canada Alicia Erickson sing our national anthem. She keeps her title until after the WNFR in Vegas, and — speaking of Vegas — let’s get this going… I think that Alicia Erickson and Wayne Vold should sing our anthem as a duet on Canada Night at the WNFR!

So – from the top:

Ladies Barrel Racing was won by Bertina Olafson of Hudson Bay, Sask., on her horse, Duke, in 13.952-secs — the fastest run of the week. Interestingly, she commented that so far, every round was won “on top of the ground” – meaning the first rider out.

Bareback Riding saw a tie for first place as Clint Laye of Cadogan (Vold 838 Mucho Dinero) and Ty Fast Taypotat of Nanton (Calgary X-89 Xavier Joan) split the round with 85-pt rides.

Steer Wrestling saw the veteran Curtis Cassidy of Donalda on fab Tyson for a quick 3.5-sec toss.

Junior Steer Riding saw Nash Loewen of Winfield win the round, and when the scores were tallied for the final time, it was Kane Scott of Condor who was crowned the Champion. Congratulations, Kane!

Team Roping saw the veterans (and High Point contenders) Steele DePaoli of Nanton and Riley Warren of Stettler stretch one out in 4.2-sec.

Saddle Bronc fans witnessed K’s Thomson of Lundbreck score 86.75-pts on Calgary’s R-62 Redon Acres. A lot of money has been won on this great horse.

Ladies Breakaway was as fast as we expected when National High School Champion and current CPRA record holder Kendal Pierson of Wardlow won the historic first-ever BAW competition at the CFR with a smokin’ 2.05-sec. The crowd LOVED the event!

Tie-Down Roping was made for this Ontario cowboy, and Morgan Grant, now of Didsbury, made his mark with his time of 8.0-sec flat.

Bull Riding was another event dominated by Saskatchewan cowboys as Todd Chotowetz of Major, Sask., scored 87-pts on Sawyer’s 385 Back Flip, and my young friend, All-Around Cowboy Jared Parsonage of Maple Creek, became the only cowboy with three scores when he posted 79-pts on a re-ride.

From my couch in Maple Creek, Sask., I was blown away by the size of the crowd at the matinee performance. It looks like rodeo just might become the official sport of Alberta — write your premier.

