CFR Week is here at last! It’s been 24 months since we last gathered for Pro Rodeo

Canada’s premiere event, and as contestants and fans make their way to Red Deer, Alberta, we invite you to join us for six exciting performances over five days (Nov 3-7) that will determine Canada’s 2021 Canadian Professional Rodeo Champions. In addition to the rodeo action, take in popular returning events including nightly Cabarets, post performance buckle presentations, daily western lifestyle trade show, Ladies of Canadian Pro Rodeo Fashion Show, Contestant autograph sessions and Hot Stove Lounge, the Miss Rodeo Canada competition and more.

Re-connect with old friends, make some new ones, enjoy the spirit of our western way of life once again.

Tickets are available at https://www.ticketsalberta.com/event/cfr2021/

For attendees who are not fully vaccinated, an on-site rapid testing option is available to you. Details are available at https://cfrreddeer.ca/

See you at CFR47!