Be sure to head to Ponoka for a visit to the Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame – open every day during Canadian Finals Rodeo!

The Hall, located in the Calnash Trucking Ag Event Centre, features over 300 well-deserved inductees, both human and livestock, displays of fascinating memorabilia, and a library of information available to browse through in their lounging area.

Admission is $5.00 per person, and they have some great souvenirs available on site.

For more info, visit their site at https://www.canadianprorodeohalloffame.org/news

Canadian Cowboy Country magazine is a proud member of the Canadian Professional Rodeo Hall of Fame.