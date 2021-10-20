THIS IS MY PRAIRIE ~ CORB LUND

Earlier this year in our April/May 2021 Special Edition: Habitat and Grasslands Conservation issue of Canadian Cowboy we featured the article “You Can’t Rebuild a Mountain” by Sid Marty, detailing the open pit mining controversy throughout the Alberta Mountains.

Albertan musician Corb Lund has not been shy about how he feels about open pit mining in the Alberta mountains and has come together with Brett Kissel, Terri Clark, Sherryl Sewepagaham, Paul Brandt, Armond Duck Chief, Katie Rox and Brandi Sidoryk (Nice Horse) to re-record “This is our Prairie”.

From Corb…

In light of the past year’s developments regarding open pit coal mining here in Alberta, I have come together with some of Alberta’s greatest country music veterans to release a new version of ‘This is My Prairie,’ a song I wrote many years ago. The song voices the solidarity we feel with ranchers, urban and rural Albertans and First Nations communities, in strongly opposing coal mining in the heart of our Rocky Mountains. This kind of mining activity is a great threat to our fresh water and we need to protect it.

You can stream it now: https://CorbLund.lnk.to/TIMP

We will be raising funds for impacted landowner organizations including The Pekisko Group and The Livingstone Landowners Group, who are standing in opposition to this irresponsible coal development.

Contact your local government; municipal, provincial, federal, and tell them you do not support coal mining in Alberta’s Rockies.