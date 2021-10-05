Congratulations 2021 CPRA Award Winners

The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association is excited to recognize its 2021 Award recipients.

Several repeat winners top the list decided by votes cast by the top 20 contestants in all major events, novice contestants and CPRA contract members.

Brett Gardiner is being recognized as Canada’s Announcer of the Year for a record tenth consecutive time. Commentator, teacher, public speaker and family man, Brett brings his special talent to every rodeo performance. His engaging delivery, thorough preparation and knowledge of the sport have made the Albertan very popular with fans, rodeo athletes, committees and colleagues across Canada. Another standout award recipient is Dennis Halstead who has been selected as the Comedy Act of the Year – also for the tenth time. Dennis spends much of the year on the road travelling to rodeos across North America where his zany humour is enjoyed by fans of all ages.

Other repeat winners include Steer Riding Contractor of the Year Duane Ashbacher of Lazy 2 Rodeo and Dress Act of the Year – Full Throttle Trick Riders (Shelby Pierson and Piper Yule).

Vern McDonald of Bar C5 Rodeo has been named Stock Contractor of the Year. McDonald (along with his C5 Rodeo team) continues to make his mark producing outstanding rodeos on both sides of the 49th parallel. Timer and rodeo secretary Karry Krystal is being honoured with the Janet Vold Memorial award.

Among the top stock of 2021 is Macza Pro Rodeo’s super star CFR-NFR mare 118 OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks who earned the accolade for the second straight year. Top Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year is Calgary Stampede’s W-16 Wild Cherry. The 12 year-old CFR and NFR selected gelding is sired by the legendary Grated Coconut, out of Flavoured Cherry and is a three-time CFR Champion as well. And Vold Rodeo’s 545 Timber Jam is the top Bull of the Year. The muley Hereford cross – home raised on the ranch in Ponoka – was selected for the 2018 PBR Canada Finals.

Other award-winning rodeo stock include Curtis Cassidy’s Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year, Dashin Haze (Tyson) who is being recognized for the third consecutive year; Justine Elliot’s mare, Blondys Starlight (Blondy) who is being honoured as the Barrel Racing Horse with the Most Heart for the second straight year and Keely Bonnett’s Heeling Horse of the Year, Cruz, also a second time winner. Logan Bird’s Peso, is the Tie Down Roping Horse of the Year while Grady Branden’s Junior has earned Heading Horse of the Year.

Also announced today are award-winning Timers Maxine Baird who has an outstanding 32 CFR appearances to her credit and Brenda Vold who will be heading to her 16th Finals. CFR bullfighters are Brett Monea, enjoying an impressive tenth CFR, Ty Prescott (fourth appearance) and CFR first timer, Kris Buffalo. Pickup men are Tyler Krad (second CFR) and Tyler Thomson who makes his first trip to the Peavey Mart Centrium at Westerner Park Nov 3-7. The alternate (on-call) pick man is Jason Resch.

All CPRA Award Winners will be recognized Nov 2 at the CPRA Night of Champions, Cambridge Red Deer Hotel and Conference Centre. Look for a follow-up announcement later this week naming additional key CFR personnel.

The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) with headquarters in Airdrie, Alberta is the official sanctioning body for Professional Rodeo in Canada. The CPRA approves 55 events annually with a total payout exceeding $5.7 million. The organization oversees the Pro Tour Finals each fall in Armstrong, BC, holds their premiere event – the Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) – at Westerner Park in Red Deer, AB in early November and endorses the Maple Leaf Circuit Finals as part of Canadian Western Agribition in Regina, SK. Follow the CPRA on Twitter and Instagram @prorodeocanada, ‘Like’ Canadian Professional Rodeo Association on Facebook or online at RodeoCanada.com.

For more information:

Barb Poulsen

CPRA Communications and Media

Phone: 403 625-?2797

Mobile: 403 625-­?9225

Email: media@rodeocanada.com