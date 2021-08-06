Saskatchewan High School Rodeo Champions

Congratulations to the newly-minted provincial Junior High and High School Rodeo Champions of Saskatchewan! The Finals were held in the High Chaparral Arena of Maple Creek, Sask., in June. Special thanks to the sponsors, organizers, volunteers, parents, grandparents, friends, fans, stock contractors, and, of course, to the new Provincial Champions for making this terrific event happen.

2021 Sask. Senior High School Provincial Champions

Poles: Grace Giesbrecht; Bareback: Kegan Kmita; Saddle Bronc: Brady Irvine; Goat Tying: Lara Beierbach; Steer Wrestling: Clay Ellis; Tie-Down Roping: Denton Dunham; Barrels: Julia Houfe; Team Roping: Denton Dunham/Tanner Lockie; Breakaway Roping: Cassidy Weber; Bull Riding: Tanner Skene.

2021 Sask. Junior High School Provincial Champions

Barrels: Tyra Kmita; Team Roping: Tate Beierbach/Kohen Kaufmann; Girls Goat Tying: Alyssa Maffenbeier; Boys Goat Tying: Jace Beierbach; Bareback: Lucas Ozirney; Saddle Bronc: Colt Hillis; Poles: Piper Bigney; Chute Dogging: Tate Beierbach; Girls Breakaway: Alyssa Maffenbeier; Boys Breakaway: Kohen Kaufmann; Tie-Down Roping: Jace Beierbach; Ribbon Roping: Jace Beierbach/Tyra Kmita; Bull Riding: Connor Bear.