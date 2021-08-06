Alberta High School Rodeo Finals

Finally, the kids got to compete again, and with little fanfare (and even fewer fans allowed to attend), the 2021 Provincial Finals for High School Rodeo were held in Olds, Alta., at the beginning of June. The Junior High Rodeo Finals were held near the end of May at Nanton, Alta. Congratulations to the organizers, sponsors, stock contractors, parents, grandparents, friends and fans for making this happen, and a special congratulations to the newly-crowned 2021 Alberta Junior & High SchoolRodeo Provincial Champions!

2021 Alberta Senior High School Provincial Champions

Bareback: Jackson Lynn; Barrel Racing: Sayge Turcato; Bull Riding: Cauy Schmidt; Steer Wrestling, Chase Skocdopole; Girls Break Away: Kendal Pierson; Girls Goat Tying: Paige Tully; Pole Bending: Kenda Statham; Saddle Bronc: Blain Pengelly; Team Roping: Randon and Denim Ross; Tie-Down Roping: Brayden Brost; Working Cow Horse: Peri Phillips; Boys Cutting: Justice Jones; Shooting: Jace Sears. Queen: Tawnie Thompson

2021 Alberta Junior High Provincial Champions

Bareback Steer Riding: Quaide Skjonsberg; Barrel Racing: Janae McDougall;Breakaway—Boys: Kobe Urasaki; Breakaway—Girls: Aubrey Ross; Bull Riding: Glen Erickson; Chute Dogging: Hunter Humfrey; Goat Tying—Boys: Nathan Bishell; Goat Tying—Girls: Aubrey Ross; Pole Bending: Layton Chamberlain; Ribbon Roping: Jett Powelson; Saddle Bronc Steer Riding: Denten Skjonsberg; Team Roping: Lane Broderson/Layton Chamberlain; Tie-Down Roping: Mason Hamilton.