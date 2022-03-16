Facebook Instagram X-twitter
Daines1

Jack Daines

January 14, 2022

The Million-Dollar Voice Alberta auctioneer and living legend Jack Daines captured spurring his winning bronc ride in the 1954 Novice Saddle Bronc at the Calgary Stampede Photo courtesy of The

Hinton’s Heroes

October 3, 2024

The Amazing Jasper Horse Rescue – by Terri Mason With one of the most devastating wildfires in memory racing out of control through one of Canada’s most famous National Parks,

OCTOBER/NOVEMBER 2024

October 1, 2024

   EVOLUTION OF RURAL TECH Inventions, apps and other cool farming and ranching technology. You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or

Saddle Up for CFR50!

September 18, 2024

The 9 BEST Ways any Edmonton Business can Saddle Up for the CFR (Canadian Finals Rodeo) for the 50thAnniversary Oct 2nd – 5th Check out the CFR.ca website to get

A Half Century of Strength

August 1, 2024

Hi-Hog Farm & Ranch Equipment   One of rural Alberta’s favourite success stories is celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2024.   Founded in Calgary, Alberta, Hi-Hog Farm & Ranch Equipment

AUGUST/SEPTEMBER 2024

July 30, 2024

   50 YEARS OF CFR Records, memories and the famous roping competition no-one saw. You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or

Corporate Cowgirl 

May 17, 2024

By Brittney Chomistek Photography: Wild Mane Photos | Hair: Kole Van Marrion at The Social by Red Velvet | Makeup: Aria Studios  As winter fades, puffy coats return to the

MEET RICHARD BROOKS 

May 9, 2024

SPADE MASTER  By Terri Mason Richard Brooks didn’t come to the art of silversmithing later in life; he was born into it.  “I learned from my grandpa, Roy Brooks. They

Cowboy Poetry ~ Thanks

May 8, 2024

By Terri Mason   This poem was written in memory of the late Darryl Vance, whose family gave me his team of Percheron geldings, Pancho and Lefty, after his passing.

In the Current Issue

  • Evolution of Rural Tech
  • Inventions, apps and more for the Farm & Ranch.
  • Reading, Writing, Arithmetic & Rodeo
  • Canada's year round rodeo school
  • Tombstones & Medals
  • Kyle Scott's mission to honour the fallen
  • Bringing in the Sheaves
  • Reding's Family Farm Tradition
  • What Works For Us
  • Raising Wild Bison on the 7H Ranch

Full Table of Contents

