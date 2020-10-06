Earlier this year in our April/May 2021 Special Edition: Habitat and Grasslands Conservation issue of Canadian Cowboy we featured the article "You Can't Rebuild a Mountain" by Sid Marty, detailing the open pit mining controversy throughout the Alberta Mountains. Mountain top removal for coal, Teck Resources...
Congratulations 2021 CPRA Award Winners
The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association is excited to recognize its 2021 Award recipients. Several repeat winners top the list decided by votes cast by the top 20 contestants in all major events, novice contestants and CPRA contract members. Brett Gardiner is being recognized as Canada’s Announcer of the Year for a...
Quilts of Valour
A Gift of Gratitude By Terri Mason Quilts of Valour Canada began with a gift of compassion. In 2006, Edmonton, Alta., quilter Lezley Zwaal read about three Canadian Armed Forces members recovering in hospital from injuries they received in Afghanistan. She decided to help the one way she knew how: she made...
Francis Bucking Horses Futurity
The rodeo-famous Francis family hosted another United Bucking Horse Assoc (UBHA) Futurity at the Clearview Arena near Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask., on Aug 28. "Our Futurity isn’t a sale,” explained Shawn(Shawn-Boy) Francis, one of the organizers. “It’s a competition between breeders and owners of bucking horses.” The futurity had different classes, and...
Homes of the West
The Man Cave Elevated
Photos by Stephanie Jager For years, Neil and Elma Hazel admired their neighbour’s weatherworn 1930s-era barn. Finally, Neil stopped in...
Recipes From the Range
Smokin’ Summer!
By Rob Tanner, Publisher Canadian Cowboy Country Magazine As I sit down to write this, the snow is receding, the...
Trail Blazers
Trailblazer – Hughie Long ~ From Homeless to Halls of Fame
By Tom Reardon Considering Hughie Long’s traumatic childhood, he could have been a sour, bitter person. Instead, he took a...