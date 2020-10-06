  • COWBOY POETRY – IN FLANDERS FIELDS

  • PRO RODEO CANADA INSIDER

  • WINTER FEEDING & CREATING HERD CONTROL

  • QUILTS OF VALOUR

  • Canadian Rangers Ride Again

THIS IS MY PRAIRIE ~ CORB LUND

Earlier this year in our April/May 2021 Special Edition: Habitat and Grasslands Conservation issue of Canadian Cowboy we featured the article "You Can't Rebuild a Mountain" by Sid Marty, detailing the open pit mining controversy throughout the Alberta Mountains. Mountain top removal for coal, Teck Resources...

Read More...

Congratulations 2021 CPRA Award Winners

The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association is excited to recognize its 2021 Award recipients. Several repeat winners top the list decided by votes cast by the top 20 contestants in all major events, novice contestants and CPRA contract members. Brett Gardiner is being recognized as Canada’s Announcer of the Year for a...

Read More...

Quilts of Valour

A Gift of Gratitude By Terri Mason   Quilts of Valour Canada began with a gift of compassion. In 2006, Edmonton, Alta., quilter Lezley Zwaal read about three Canadian Armed Forces members recovering in hospital from injuries they received in Afghanistan. She decided to help the one way she knew how: she made...

Read More...

Francis Bucking Horses Futurity

The rodeo-famous Francis family hosted another United Bucking Horse Assoc (UBHA) Futurity at the Clearview Arena near Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask., on Aug 28. "Our Futurity isn’t a sale,” explained Shawn(Shawn-Boy) Francis, one of the organizers. “It’s a competition between breeders and owners of bucking horses.” The futurity had different classes, and...

Read More...