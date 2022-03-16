Editorial Intern – Canadian Cowboy Country
Location – Remote Company Description For 25 years, Canadian Cowboy Country magazine’s passion has remained steadfast – to preserve our western heritage and support the continued growth of our
The Million-Dollar Voice Alberta auctioneer and living legend Jack Daines captured spurring his winning bronc ride in the 1954 Novice Saddle Bronc at the Calgary Stampede Photo courtesy of The
Two-time World Champion cowboy Mel Hyland in hospital in critical condition
Shopping for the Westerner We’ve thrown open our gates for a Trade Show Marketplace! Here you will find a collection of unique and gorgeous handcrafted artworks and collectibles, plus some
June 24, 2020 | Red Deer, AB — The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA), Westerner Park and the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce made the difficult yet important
The Amazing Jasper Horse Rescue – by Terri Mason With one of the most devastating wildfires in memory racing out of control through one of Canada’s most famous National Parks,
Two-time Canadian Bull Riding Champion Jared Parsonage of Maple Creek, Sask, is recuperating at home after his chest was stepped on by a bull in a PBR competition in Grande
EVOLUTION OF RURAL TECH Inventions, apps and other cool farming and ranching technology. You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or
The 9 BEST Ways any Edmonton Business can Saddle Up for the CFR (Canadian Finals Rodeo) for the 50thAnniversary Oct 2nd – 5th Check out the CFR.ca website to get
Bidding closes: Tuesday, August 20th – 7 p.m. MT This is a special opportunity for all Ian Tyson fans to acquire a treasured item from the collection of the legendary country
~ By Brittney Chomistek
Hi-Hog Farm & Ranch Equipment One of rural Alberta’s favourite success stories is celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2024. Founded in Calgary, Alberta, Hi-Hog Farm & Ranch Equipment
50 YEARS OF CFR Records, memories and the famous roping competition no-one saw. You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or
By Niki Flundra The seasons on the ranch determine all our daily activities and how and what we spend our time and energy on. With each spring, we feel
By Brittney Chomistek Photography: Wild Mane Photos | Hair: Kole Van Marrion at The Social by Red Velvet | Makeup: Aria Studios As winter fades, puffy coats return to the
SPADE MASTER By Terri Mason Richard Brooks didn’t come to the art of silversmithing later in life; he was born into it. “I learned from my grandpa, Roy Brooks. They
By Terri Mason This poem was written in memory of the late Darryl Vance, whose family gave me his team of Percheron geldings, Pancho and Lefty, after his passing.