Western-Inspired Beer Meets Western Wear As Coors Original and Wrangler Team Up to Make Beer Wash Jeans – and you can WIN a pair!

From concert stages to rodeos and the great outdoors, Coors Original and Wrangler® have crossed paths for years. Now, Western-inspired beer meets authentic Western apparel as the two venerable brands officially collaborate for the first time to introduce Beer Wash Jeans: the first and only Wrangler denim in a Coors wash.

Everyone has spilled a little beer on their jeans before; leave it to two trusted friends to take it to a new level using repurposed brewing resources from Coors. Each pair of Beer Wash Jeans puts a Coors spin on the classic Wrangler Cowboy Cut Jean to deliver a soft, comfortable feel and a timeless, vintage look.

Each limited-edition pair of Beer Wash Jeans is outfitted with a unique tag that features a Coors Original bottle opener and a patch kit for fans to customize their jeans.

The only thing standing between you and rocking the new vintage look this fall is everyone else who wants a pair, too. Eligible Canadians of legal drinking age can enter for a chance to win* a pair of Beer Wash Jeans for themselves at coorsoriginal.ca/beerwashjeans from now until Monday, October 21 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

*Must be legal drinking age. No purchase is necessary. The mathematical skill-testing question applies. For full contest details, visit coorsoriginal.ca/beerwashjeans.