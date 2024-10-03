Facebook Instagram X-twitter
POSITIVE UPDATE: Bull Rider Jared Parsonage

Two-time Canadian Bull Riding Champion Jared Parsonage of Maple Creek, Sask, is recuperating at home after his chest was stepped on by a bull in a PBR competition in Grande Prairie last weekend.

The cowboy sustained lacerations to both lungs and was in hospital for a few days for observation. Jared was wearing a Kevlar vest at the time, which is thought to have lessened the injury.

“With internal injuries, you spend time in hospital just making sure everything is working,” he said from his home on the ranch in the Cypress Hills. “I’m healing, taking a month off. I don’t like to make a big deal out of it so there’s nothing much more to it than that,” he said.

Jared had earned back # 7 to compete in the bull riding at the Canadian Finals Rodeo but (obviously) had to “medical out” of the competition. To keep the CFR roster at 12, bull rider William Barrows of Foremost, Alta, got the call to compete.

Jared, a nine-time qualifier in the Canadian Finals, was philosophical and upbeat.

“It’ll be good for William Barrows,” said Jared, a positive, silver-lining man. “It’ll be exciting for him.”

The CFR continues in Edmonton from October 2 to 5, 2024. The free admission Heritage Ranch Rodeo will take place at EXPO Centre on October 6 at 11 a.m.

