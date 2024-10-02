OCTOBER/NOVEMBER 2024

EVOLUTION OF RURAL TECH
Inventions, apps and other cool farming and ranching technology.
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
READING, WRITING, ARITHMETIC & RODEO
Canada’s only year round rodeo school taught by the ‘Who’s Who’ of pro rodeo.
TOMBSTONES & MEDALS
Veteran Kyle Scott brings memorials and medals to those who earned it.
BRINGING IN THE SHEAVES
The Reding’s keep the skills of the past alive farming with horses
ARTIST PAIGE ALBRECHT
Handbags, jewelry and belts beyond belief.
WHAT WORKS FOR US
Raising wild Bison on the sprawling native range of Saskatchewan’s 7H Ranch.
