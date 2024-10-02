Facebook Instagram X-twitter
OCTOBER/NOVEMBER 2024

 EVOLUTION OF RURAL TECH

Inventions, apps and other cool farming and ranching technology.

 READING, WRITING, ARITHMETIC & RODEO

Canada’s only year round rodeo school taught by the ‘Who’s Who’ of pro rodeo.

TOMBSTONES & MEDALS

Veteran Kyle Scott brings memorials and medals to those who earned it.

BRINGING IN THE SHEAVES 

The Reding’s keep the skills of the past alive farming with horses

ARTIST PAIGE ALBRECHT

Handbags, jewelry and belts beyond belief.

WHAT WORKS FOR US

Raising wild Bison on the sprawling native range of Saskatchewan’s 7H Ranch.

In the Current Issue

