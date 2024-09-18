Facebook Instagram X-twitter
Saddle Up for CFR50!

The 9 BEST Ways any Edmonton Business can Saddle Up for the CFR (Canadian Finals Rodeo) for the 50thAnniversary Oct 2nd – 5th

  1. Check out the CFR.ca website to get up to speed and stay current on all things CFR.
  2. Spend a month in Jeans… Get your team to dress western for the month from Sept 14th Canadian Country Music Awards right through the CFR finale Oct 5th.
  1. Sept 28th Buy a table at the Black-Tie Bingo and Support the Cowboy Benevolent fund (the cowboys and cowgirls don’t have WCB, so this supports those that get hurt). Tables at $3000 each (8 seats) For tables call Emily 780-903-8144 or emily@kmgevents.ca
  2. Oct 2nd Attend the  Chili cook Off Lunch High Noon FREE TO ATTEND at the Alberta Art Gallery
  3. Oct 4th Attend the Pancake Breakfast 730am to 1030am FREE TO ATTEND with the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce 
  4. Help your favourite Charity Raise Money… link them to this great ticket sales fundraiser 
  5. Attend the Canadian Country Expo Oct 2-6th 8am to 4pm FREE TO ATTEND at the Edmonton Expo center for the daytime events. A great family event!
  6. Invite your out-of-town Friends, Family, and Customers to town and put them up in Edmonton’s best hotels 
  7. Attend the Rodeo Oct 2 -5th
    1. Buy lower bowl tickets and get down in the dirt
    2. Buy VIP tickets in the SportsNet lounge 
    3. Buy a spot in the Ultimate Gold Buckle Club Saturday night Oct 5th This is Our Premium Offer. For $1465 you get 1 limited edition Troy Fisher 50th anniversary Gold buckle, 2 tickets to the rodeo with the full gourmet buffet, 2 spots on the behind the scenes tour, and an incredible opportunity to hang with Rodeo Royalty. Email Chessie 
Picture of Kristine Wickheim

Kristine Wickheim

