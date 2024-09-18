Saddle Up for CFR50!

The 9 BEST Ways any Edmonton Business can Saddle Up for the CFR (Canadian Finals Rodeo) for the 50thAnniversary Oct 2nd – 5th
- Check out the CFR.ca website to get up to speed and stay current on all things CFR.
- Spend a month in Jeans… Get your team to dress western for the month from Sept 14th Canadian Country Music Awards right through the CFR finale Oct 5th.
- Sept 28th Buy a table at the Black-Tie Bingo and Support the Cowboy Benevolent fund (the cowboys and cowgirls don’t have WCB, so this supports those that get hurt). Tables at $3000 each (8 seats) For tables call Emily 780-903-8144 or emily@kmgevents.ca
- Oct 2nd Attend the Chili cook Off Lunch High Noon FREE TO ATTEND at the Alberta Art Gallery
- Oct 4th Attend the Pancake Breakfast 730am to 1030am FREE TO ATTEND with the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce
- Help your favourite Charity Raise Money… link them to this great ticket sales fundraiser
- Attend the Canadian Country Expo Oct 2-6th 8am to 4pm FREE TO ATTEND at the Edmonton Expo center for the daytime events. A great family event!
- Invite your out-of-town Friends, Family, and Customers to town and put them up in Edmonton’s best hotels
- Attend the Rodeo Oct 2 -5th
- Buy lower bowl tickets and get down in the dirt
- Buy VIP tickets in the SportsNet lounge
- Buy a spot in the Ultimate Gold Buckle Club Saturday night Oct 5th This is Our Premium Offer. For $1465 you get 1 limited edition Troy Fisher 50th anniversary Gold buckle, 2 tickets to the rodeo with the full gourmet buffet, 2 spots on the behind the scenes tour, and an incredible opportunity to hang with Rodeo Royalty. Email Chessie