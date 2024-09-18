Saddle Up for CFR50!

The 9 BEST Ways any Edmonton Business can Saddle Up for the CFR (Canadian Finals Rodeo) for the 50thAnniversary Oct 2nd – 5th

Check out the CFR.ca website to get up to speed and stay current on all things CFR. Spend a month in Jeans… Get your team to dress western for the month from Sept 14th Canadian Country Music Awards right through the CFR finale Oct 5th.