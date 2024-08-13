When someone asks if I’m “Rodeo Ready,” the first thing that pops into my mind is the great selection of rodeo fashion available—everything goes this year! The important thing is to be comfortable in what you are wearing, as styles range from bold and daring fringe to classic and traditional button-up shirts.

Sheona Lucas once told me that the best way to expand my wardrobe is to make two investment purchases a year: one piece of quality jewellery and one classic garment that will stand the test of time. Here, I am highlighting companies that will help me achieve that goal: Double D Ranch, Smithbilt, and Sweet Iron Silver.