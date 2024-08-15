Cowboy Trail: Estate of Ian Tyson & Guest Consignors

Bidding closes: Tuesday, August 20th – 7 p.m. MT

This is a special opportunity for all Ian Tyson fans to acquire a treasured item from the collection of the legendary country music singer, songwriter and cowboy!

Ian Tyson was one of Canada’s most acclaimed folk and country music artists. A former rodeo rider, he enjoyed great success as part of the duo “Ian and Sylvia” with his then-wife, Sylvia Tyson. They are best known for “Four Strong Winds,” a 1963 folk anthem written by Ian. Inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003, it is considered one of the best and most influential Canadian songs of all time.

Ian Tyson received many honours and awards during his illustrious career. He was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame (1989); the Canadian Music Hall of Fame (1992); the Canadian Broadcast Hall of Fame (2000); the Prairie Music Hall of Fame (2001); the Mariposa Folk Festival Hall of Fame (2006); and the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (2019). Tyson was made a Member of the Order of Canada (1994); received a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award (2003); and was inducted into the Alberta Order of Excellence (2006). In 2010, Tyson was honoured with the Canadian Museum of History’s Resonance Award for lifetime contributions to Canadian music. He also received honorary degrees from Athabasca University (1993); University of Calgary (2001); and Thompson Rivers University (2007).

Showroom Previews

Noon to 4 pm on the Following Days

Sunday, August 18th

Monday, August 19th

Tuesday, August 20th

For full details visit Hodgins Halls Auction Group