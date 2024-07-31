Facebook Instagram X-twitter
Facebook Instagram X-twitter

AUGUST/SEPTEMBER 2024

  • Share
Facebook
X
Pinterest
LinkedIn

 

 50 YEARS OF CFR

Records, memories and the famous roping competition no-one saw.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

 COUNTRY MUSIC WEEK

The Country Music Awards are back and Edmonton is ready!

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

THE MANY (COWBOY) HATS OF WAYNE VOLD

The life and times of the multi-talented, spotlight-dodging cowboy.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

THE WINTER THAT CHANGED THE WEST 

Part 2 of 2.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

ARTS & CULTURE

Jay Contway Legacy.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

RODEO READY!

Common Threads – our new fashion column with Britney Chomistek.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

  • Share
Facebook
X
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Picture of Kristine Wickheim

Kristine Wickheim

Subscribe Today!

Print or Digital

In the Current Issue

  • 50 Years of CFR
  • Records, memories &n more!
  • Country Music Week
  • Country Music Week returns to Edmonton!
  • The Many (Cowboy) Hats of Wayne Vold
  • The man, the legend.
  • Common Threads
  • Rodeo Ready with Brittney Chomistek
  • Arts & Culture
  • Jay Contway Legacy

Full Table of Contents

Facebook Instagram X-twitter
Facebook Instagram X-twitter