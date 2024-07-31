AUGUST/SEPTEMBER 2024

50 YEARS OF CFR

Records, memories and the famous roping competition no-one saw.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

COUNTRY MUSIC WEEK

The Country Music Awards are back and Edmonton is ready!

THE MANY (COWBOY) HATS OF WAYNE VOLD

The life and times of the multi-talented, spotlight-dodging cowboy.

THE WINTER THAT CHANGED THE WEST

Part 2 of 2.

ARTS & CULTURE

Jay Contway Legacy.

