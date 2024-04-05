It’s Western! Summer Pro Rodeos

When I mess up, thousands of people see it, and many let us know!

First, I apologize for my error. I accidentally didn’t include over two weeks of the June 2024 CPRA rodeo schedule in the Apr/May 2024 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. So, here’s the list of pro rodeos coming up—and this is the way it was supposed to appear in the Apr/May issue!

This is all on me because I’m the editor. Again, I apologize. Thanks for all the calls and emails; it was great to hear from so many of you! Thanks again for reading Canadian Cowboy, and with that, here’s the rest of the summer schedule! – Terri Mason, Editor

CPRA Pro Rodeo Schedule

APRIL

Medicine Hat, AB April 19–21

Dawson Creek, BC April 19–20

Taber, AB April 28–29

Crowsnest Pass, AB April 26–28

MAY

Drayton Valley, AB May 3–5

Falkland, BC May 18–20

Buffalo Lake Metis S. AB – SMS May 25–26

Grande Prairie, AB – SMS May 30–June 2

Leduc, AB May 30–June 1

JUNE

Hand Hills, AB June 1–2

Brooks, AB June 7–8

Lea Park, AB – SMS June 7–9

Rocky Mountain House, AB June 7–9

Bonnyville, AB June 7–9

Gleichen, AB * (SB) June 11

Stavely, AB June 13–15

Wildwood, AB * (SB) June 15

Innisfail, AB June 15–16

Gleichen, AB * (SB) June 11

Stavely, AB June 13-15

Wildwood, AB * (SB) June 15

Innisfail, AB June 15-16

Wainwright, AB – SMS June 21-23

Sundre, AB – SMS June 21-23

High River, AB June 21-22

Bassano, AB June 21-23

Ponoka, AB – SMS June 25-July 1

Williams Lake, BC – SMS June 28-30

Raymond, AB June 28-30

Airdrie, AB June 29-30

JULY

Benalto, AB July 5-7

Teepee Creek, AB – SMS July 12-14

Bowden, AB July 13-14

Morris, MB – SMS July 19-21

Kennedy, SK July 20-21

Medicine Hat, AB – SMS July 25-27

Rockyford, AB July 26-27

Pollockville, AB * (SB) July 27

Bruce, AB July 28

High Prairie, AB July 30-31

Stettler, AB * (SB) – NEW July 31

AUGUST

Strathmore, AB – SMS Aug 2-5

Regina, SK – SMS Aug 2-3

Grimshaw, AB Aug 3-4

La Crete, AB Aug 6-7

Dawson Creek, BC – SMS Aug 9-10

Prince George, BC Aug 15-18

Cranbrook, BC Aug 16-18

Pincher Creek, AB Aug 16-18

Lethbridge, AB – SMS Aug 22-24

Okotoks, AB Aug 23-25

Armstrong, BC – SMS Aug 28-30

Armstrong, BC – SMS Aug 31

SMS = SMS Equipment Pro Tour

*SB = Saddle Bronc

Dates are tentative; visit www.rodeocanada.com