APRIL/MAY 2024

ON THE COVER ~ MILES KINGDON

The buckaroo life and heart-stopping tragedy that shaped Miles Kingdon into Canada’s premier vaquero.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

CORB LUND

His new music and saving Alberta’s Rocky Mountains from greasy politics.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

100th ANNIVERSARY OF THE RCAF

A tribute to the men and women who joined up and helped save the world.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

WHAT WORKS FOR US

RCAF veteran Adam Kaine on ranching and honouring his comrades in arms.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

FENCING!

You name the critters, we’ve got you covered.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.