It was back in 2005 when rancher, poet and preacher Bryn Thiessen (1960-2024) of Helmer Creek Ranch near Sundre began as our Reflections columnist. He has been a mainstay of the magazine for nearly two decades. We offer our sincere condolences to all who knew and loved him.

Bryn’s words will be missed, this was his final column for us.

Artwork by Rob Dinwoodie