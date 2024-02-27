Bryn Thiessen: Cowboy, Preacher, Poet, Memorial Service

Bryn Thiessen, rancher, working cowboy, pastor, cowboy poet, Canadian Cowboy Country columnist and literally, a friend to all he met, died on Jan 16. He was 63. Bryn Thiessen, rancher, working cowboy, pastor, cowboy poet, Canadian Cowboy Country columnist and literally, a friend to all he met, died on Jan 16. He was 63.

Bryn was a well-respected cowboy who lived at the end of a road braved by few. Bryn was the eternal optimist who could raise good cattle and horses back West of Sundre in grizzly country.

A revered and most often hilarious cowboy poet, he was also a cowboy preacher with a “Jack Pine degree in theology” and the mainstay of the Cochrane Cowboy Church. Bryn was a good man and a wise man, with a wealth of friends and a heart filled with compassion and forgiveness.

Here is the link to his memorial.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tED0KPYNvefo4LgoIirK3Q0NO2cbsOj8/view?usp=sharing