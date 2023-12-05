December 2023/January 2024

On the Cover ~ Storm Chasers

The incredible photography of some of the best storm chasers on the prairie.

Prairie Women’s Grazing School

Experienced ranchers take to the plains to refine their education on native grass.

Trailblazer ~ Elmer Kure

The ‘father’ of environmentalism in Western Canada.

What Works for Us

A conservation easement helped the Bar15 Ranch stay in the family.

Reducing Wildfire Destruction

The solution to a modern day problem – and cattle are the key!

