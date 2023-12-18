2023 WNFR – Round 10 – Some Fave Pix!

There’s a big delay in getting the round 10 photos – don’t know what’s going on, but I couldn’t wait any longer.

2023 Wrangler NFR presented by Teton Ridge round 10 video highlights | PRCA Sports News (prorodeo.com)

Of course, huge congratulations to Zeke Thurston, who is now breathing the rare air of a four-time World Saddle Bronc Champion! Also, to Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, who earned her first World title in Breakaway Roping!

And might I add, this is the second year in a row that World Champions came from three different countries, Australia, Canada and the U.S. Last year it was Brazil, Canada and the U.S. In fact, it’s only the third time that three countries have claimed a world title in almost a century.

I also want to compliment the rest of the Canadians who earned their berths at the 2023 WNFR: saddle bronc riders Ben Andersen, Layton Green, Dawson Hay, Bareback rider Orin Larsen and Bull riders Jordan Hansen and Jared Parsonage, and our timed event specialists, Beau Cooper, Stephen Culling and Jeremy Buhler, for their outstanding performances.

As well, the Canadian stock – both rough stock and timed event horses – every single animal showed their very best to the World. And congratulations as well to Tyler Kraft, Calgary Stampede Ranch manager, who was voted in as a pick up man, plus his horse, Baby, was the inaugural winner of Pick Up Horse of the Year.

I’ve only received a few photos, but I’ll update as they come in.

***Special thanks to the PRCA for providing photographs, and special thanks to the photographers, Clay Guardipee, Hailey Rae and Click Thompson – great shooting!