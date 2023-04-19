Horse Expo Canada April 28-30th!!!

HORSE EXPO BRINGS the inspiration we all need in the spring to get our horses and ourselves back into action after a long, cold winter.

This year’s Horse Expo in Red Deer will offer many of the same favourite events from last year, including the Trainer’s Showdown, world-renowned clinician presentations, an expansive tradeshow, an art show, and a scavenger hunt for young horse lovers.

The VIP experience will include a meet and greet with the trainers, clinicians, judges and hosts of the Trainer’s Showdown, along with tasty drinks and snacks to make for an exciting Friday night.

Confirmed Showdown trainers are Wylene Wilson, Jason Irwin and Dustin Sippola.

Wylene Wilson hails from Mesa, Arizona, and has competed in rodeo and Extreme Cowboy races. Wylene has participated in fourteen Extreme Mustang Makeovers and has won the event three times.

Based in Ontario, Jason Irwin has been a professional horse trainer for over 20 years. He starts colts, works with problem horses, trains liberty horses, competes in trainer’s challenges, and conducts about 20 clinics annually.

Dustin Sippola is a two-time Heart of the Horse Trainer’s Challenge winner. Raised west of Nanton, he mentored under renowned trainer Sid Cook. Dustin now calls Cardston home, where he runs a few cows, day rides, trains horses, and conducts clinics.

The Showdown judges are Lorie Duff, Marc Garner, and Mel Hyland. Kade Mills and Hugh McLennan will provide insights and commentary as co-hosts of the Trainer’s Challenge.

Well-known clinicians this year include Marci Powell. She isa WPRA/CPRA professional barrel racer. Her sessions will focus on drills to quicken your horse’s feet and add fluidity to your barrel horse.

Jill Barron is back and focusing on Working Equitation, a sport that aims to garner a functional relationship between horse and rider. It is an inclusive discipline that encourages all breeds and styles of tack.

Doug Mills will be teaching this year as a clinician. A multi-time winner of The Mane Event Trainer’s Challenge, Doug and his Training Thru Trust method have helped thousands of horses and riders realize their fullest potential as horsemen.

Other clinicians include Jonathan Field, Dana Hokana, Bronwyn Irwin, Jim Greendyk, and Lori Duff.

Horse Expo Canada, April 28 – 30, 2023. Westerner Park, Red Deer, AB. For more information and access to limited VIP tickets visit horseexpo.ca