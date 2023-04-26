Farm & Ranch Products Worth Checking Out!

We selected a few of our favourite products to put to use on your farm or ranch!

Check fence lines, water tanks, creek crossings without the travel. The possibilities are almost endless with a drone. Learn more about the DJI Mini 3 Pro with Smart Controller @ AlbertaDrones.ca

VOSKER V300

SECURITY WITH VOSKER

Rural security for the acreage, farm or ranch is a hot-button topic; unfortunately, the need for it has risen sharply.

Security cameras are becoming a mainstay of rural life, and they can also help the operator keep an eye on time-sensitive areas, from water troughs to heifer calving barns.

Vosker’s latest, the V300, is a completely autonomous security camera, so it can be installed virtually anywhere that gets 4G LTE cellular service.

From remote cabins or outbuildings to water sources, gates and grazing leases, these are the units for peace of mind. For more options and pricing visit Vosker.com

HONDA PIONEER 520 SXS

518 cc, five-speed automatic transmission with AT/MT modes with paddle shifting and reverse, 2WD/4WD. atvsxs.honda.ca

VODALAND

8-INCH GEO GROUND GRID

Used for parking paths, erosion control, and retaining walls; each unit covers 160 sq. ft. $349/per 160 sq. ft.

Vodaland.ca

POTENSIC ATOM SE FLY MORE COMBO GPS DRONE

Weighs less than 250 grams (8.8 oz), 4K resolution video capture at 30 fps and 12MP stills; 62 minutes of flight time.

store.potensic.com

16X PTZ CAMERA

Precision Cam offers many options, ranging from wireless video monitoring to multi-camera monitoring covering livestock, equipment, outbuildings and fencelines.

Allen Leigh Security & Communications. PrecisionCam.ca

SOIL STABILITY

MUD CONTROL GRIDS (MCG)

Made of recycled plastic, the interlocking tiles of Mud Control Grids can carry 5.6 tons per sq. ft. No base prep is needed; easily installed by anyone.

The MCG panels eliminate soil erosion in gates, around water troughs and feed bunks. Great for barn floors and driveways.

Prairie Ground Solutions, Rivers, Manitoba PrairieGroundSolutions.ca

SECURITY GATE

Security can also be gorgeous, as shown with this custom-designed metal gate designed and fabricated by the Canadian company, Taimco. The company uses hot-dipped, powder-coated galvanized steel for maximum durability.

Taimco.ca