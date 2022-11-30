Rodeo: Maple Leaf Circuit – Tonight!

November 30, 2022 — Tonight’s the night as an outstanding field of rodeo stars gear up for four grueling performances to win big at the Maple Leaf Circuit Finals in Regina’s Brandt Centre as part of Canadian Western Agribition. Among those bringing their talents to the event’s four performances-Nov 30-Dec 3 at 7 pm each evening—are five recently-crowned Canadian Champions—bareback rider Ty Taypotat, barrel racer Taylor Manning the team roping brother combination of Dawson and Dillon Graham and Novice Bareback Champion, Blake Link.



Taypotat, a longtime former Regina resident came out on top of a down-to-the-last-horse battle at the recently concluded Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer, Alberta while Manning put together a stellar effort over the CFR’s six performances enroute to the teenager’s first Canadian title. The Graham brothers who hail from Wainwright, Alberta, in addition to a spectacular 2022 season that saw them win twelve rodeos, are also the defending Maple Leaf Circuit champions. Link, a history major and skookum working cowboy in his own right, capped his award-winning year with the grand Novice prize at the CFR.



Professional rodeo athletes competed at thirty-five plus events across western Canada with ten in each event making the cut for the Finals. The $12,000 in prize money up in each event will count toward the 2023 regular season standings. And the top two competitors in each event receive berths to the NFR Open slated for next July at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



Watch for results, photos and highlights at the conclusion of each of the four performances at www.rodeocanada.com