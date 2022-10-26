Woman of the West

CFR Outfits Featuring Canadian Small Businesses

By Chelsey Becker

October has felt like it lasted all of two seconds, and I cannot even begin to believe that the Canadian Finals Rodeo starts next Wednesday. Where has the time gone? And more importantly, what outfits am I going to be wearing?

Well, if you’re anything like me, and have left outfit planning until the last minute, don’t fret. I know of some fantastic locally owned boutiques and makers to get you suited up and looking like a western fashionista in time to debut your looks for the upcoming CFR.

This year in particular, is going to be extra-exciting, as COVID-19 regulations are no longer hindering, and rodeo action is back to normal completely, meaning that everyone can get together and have a good time – the old-fashioned way.

When I think of CFR rodeo fashion, my mind turns to outside-of-the-box trends, such as sequins, rhinestones, fringe, and unique ways to express an individual’s style through clothing.

When shopping for unique pieces to suit your style, starting small is always a great start. Check out locally-owned boutiques and makers to find unique pieces that not everyone will have.

My favourite rodeo fashion boutiques to shop at are:

Classic Rodeo Boutique

Classic Rodeo Boutique is a hidden gem that I stumbled upon several years ago after having no luck at big-box stores. Classic Rodeo carries everything from home décor, to Tasha Polizzi jackets, to Old Gringo boots. I cannot get enough of this place, and the owner, Audi Roy, is the sweetest person to style your outfit. Classic Rodeo is located in Heritage Pointe, on the south edge of Calgary, Alta.

Another great locally-owned boutique is Caballine Boutique, which is actually operated by my sister Sierra, and I. We created this edgy western-inspired boutique to carry staple pieces that every girl needs in their closet, all at an affordable price. This boutique is strictly online and ships anywhere within North America, with the option for local pickup if you are within the Airdrie, Alta., area.

The final boutique that I have shopped at for the past year or so, with much success, is Elysian Boutique Co located in High River, Alta. This boutique reminded me of a shop right out of Texas, with stock on items that are ‘punchy,’ unique, and every cowgirl diva’s dream.

I am amped up and ready to go now, with a few items already on their way in the mail, gearing up for the Canadian Finals Rodeo that is just days away.

I look forward to seeing great rodeo act