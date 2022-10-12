In the Corral

WHERE IN THE WORLD IS CANADIAN COWBOY?

Antarctic Peninsula

ANTARCTICA IS THE fifth-largest continent, being near twice the size of Australia and larger than Europe. Most of Antarctica is covered by ice, with an average thickness of 1.2 miles (1.9 km.)

Antarctica is mainly a polar desert and is the coldest, driest, and windiest of the continents, with annual precipitation of over 200 mm (8 in) along the coast and far less inland. About 70 per cent of the world’s freshwater reserves are frozen in Antarctica. Native species include mites, nematodes, penguins, seals and tardigrades.

Some 30 countries govern Antarctica, and about 5,000 people reside here in summer. Research and tourism welcome travellers, including Madison Petriko of Edmonton, Alta., onboard the Ocean Victory.