In the Corral

Making of a (New) Legend

Freshlychristened Legend Rodeo Stock

There’s a new name in rodeo, and they’re riding in on the Kesler’s 70+ year breeding program.

This past spring, the Kesler family’s multi-award-winning rodeo livestock was purchased by Rowland “Roy” Brewin of Rowland Seeds, a third-generation farmer near Taber, Alta. The deal includes 325-plus bucking horses, roughly 75 rodeo bulls and the stock contractor membership cards for both the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) and Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA).

Roy’s daughter, Tami-Jo Brewin, is the ranch manager for Legend, and former pickup man Travis Jordan will oversee the operation. Bullfighter Ty Prescott will oversee the DNA/breeding side of the bulls’ and noted bucking horse breeder Darcy Hollingsworth will serve at the helm of the breeding program.