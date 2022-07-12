Showdown & Wild Card Canadians – Pool “A” – Calgary Stampede!

At the Calgary Stampede Rodeo, sanctioned by the PRCA, today was the end of Pool “A” – and seven Canadians have advanced to Showdown Sunday, and 14 more Canadians have punched their ticket to Wild Card Saturday!

For Manitoba rodeo fans, it was a bittersweet day as two Manitoba cowboys won rounds today, but both will have to go through the Wild Card to get to the Showdown. Bareback sensation Orin Larsen of Inglis won the round with an 88.50 on Wayne Vold’s True Grit – and Neepawa’s Justin Miller in Steer Wrestling dropped another steer to win the round today and he also earned a berth in the Wild Card on Saturday.

In Bareback riding, Clint Laye of Cadogan, Alta won second place today and enough money to move into the Top 4 in Pool “A” to advance to Showdown Sunday.

In Ladies Barrel Racing, transplanted Texan Shelby Spielman – now of Ponoka, Alta – was second in today’s round. That moved her into the Top 4 for the pool and advanced her to Showdown Sunday.

Steer Wrestling’s Cody Cassidy of Donalda, Alta didn’t place today but had enough won previously to remain in the Top 4 for Pool A to advance to Showdown Sunday.

In Tie-Down Roping, Logan Bird of Nanton, Alta on his great gelding, Peso, didn’t place today but had enough won previously that he punched his ticket for Showdown Sunday.

In the classic event, Saddle Bronc, Big Valley, Alta’s Zeke Thurston is advancing to the Showdown, while Kole Ashbacher of Arrowwood, Alta ended Pool A tied for 4th place, but due to the tiebreaker, has to go through the Wild Card round to (hopefully!) advance to Showdown Sunday.

We want to give special recognition to Dawson Hay of Wildwood, Alta who, despite a severe handicap of an injury, tied for first place today on Wayne Vold’s V32 Alberta Moon, a mare raised by Billy Richards of Cochrane, Alta. This spectacular ride ensured Dawson a berth in the Wild Card Saturday.

And finally, in the Bull Riding, Saskatchewan cowboy Cody Coverchuk of Meadow Lake will be joining Jared Parsonage of Maple Creek on Showdown Sunday. Cody won the bull riding today and Jared finished in 5th place, but previous scores added up to his ticket into the Showdown.

So again, seven Canadians from Pool “A” advanced to Showdown Sunday and 14 Canadians are in Wild Card Saturday.

Pool B starts tomorrow July 12 – we’ll keep you posted! – Terri Mason