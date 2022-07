Valley Star!

Congratulations to Beeton, Ontario’s Naomi Bristow, on being named the 2022 Female Vocalist of the Year by the Valley Star Awards in Texas.

Bristow, who is a popular Canadian yodeller has enjoyed tremendous success on both sides of the Medicine Line, including television appearances and gigs in Branson. The Valley Star Awards are held in Mission, Texas, and celebrates the underground western and country music scene.