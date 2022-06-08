In the Corral

EMPTY SADDLES

Ralph Vold, Ponoka, Alta. 1930 – 2022

Ralph Vold was an outstanding athlete who played minor pro hockey and baseball in his youth. He was one of the founding partners of Vold, Jones & Vold Auctions and he created Wolf Creek Golf Resort, one of the top 100 courses in the world. He was also a longtime supporter of the Ponoka Stampede and community. He earned many honours; he was made an Honorary Chief of the Four Bands – Chief Calf Child, he was the first person inducted into the Livestock Market Association Hall of Fame, (and is the reason that cattle are still sold by the pound and not kilograms), and for his participation as an athlete and builder, he was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame as a Multisport Honoree in 1991.