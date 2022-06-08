In the Corral

Awesome Poster

The Calgary Stampede unveiled its 2022 poster featuring the First Nations Relay Races, and it’s stunning. The winning artwork was created by 19-year-old Kane Pendry of Edmonton from all of the entries received in the 2022 Calgary Stampede Foundation Youth Poster Competition. As the winning artist, Pendry receives the $10,000 Dustin Peers Memorial Scholarship, generously funded by the Brandon Flock Foundation. Pendry is the fourth Alberta youth whose artwork has graced the Stampede Poster through the program. The invitational Relay Races are closely patterned on the extremely popular Indian Relay Races that are a grandstand-filling tradition at many of the major rodeos (such as Pendleton) in the U.S. At the Calgary Stampede, the Relay Races have been part of Stampede’s Evening Show since 2017. For 2022, the high-adrenaline competition is back on the Stampede track with ten skilled teams competing in two heats of races each night. The Calgary Stampede runs July 8-17, 2022.