Alberta Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

The Alberta Sports Hall of Fame is an interactive, hands-on celebration of Alberta’s sporting history.

Over 7,000 square feet of exhibit space includes a multisport area with virtual sports, a 200-meter wheelchair challenge, a climbing wall, a theatre, the Hall of Fame Gallery, and more. The museum hosts over 16,000 artifacts ofAlberta sports history. The Hall, located in Red Deer, Alta., announced the induction of four more deserving Albertans.

The Class of ‘22 welcomes Guy Weadick & Flores LaDue Weadick, posthumously honoured with the Pioneer Award, Jackie Rae Greening (of CFCW Radio fame) in the Builder category with the sport of Curling, and “The King” himself, multi-award-winning chuckwagon championships winner, Kelly Sutherland.

These latest stars in the ever-growing galaxy join the likes of many previously inducted legends, ranging from steer wrestlers Tom, Vernon “Bud” and Brian Butterfield, broadcaster and writer Dianne Finstad, World Champion saddle bronc rider Winston Bruce, chuckwagon driver Dick Cosgrave, tie-down roper Jim Gladstone, barrel racer Jerri Duce to broadcaster Russ Peake.

Tracey Kinsella, Executive Director of the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame, introduced these and other athletes, builders, and award winners who will join the Hall of Fame officially on October 21, 2022, during the Induction Ceremony at the Red Deer Polytechnic Main Theatre “We are proud to welcome these new Honoured Members into the Hall,” said Kinsella. “Their contributions to sport in our province are incredible and humbling.

They have truly earned the right to have their names added to our Hall.”

Jackie Rae Greening — Curling Builder

Jackie has played major roles in Provincial, National, and World Championships curling events including the 2005 Tim Hortons Brier, 2007 Ford Worlds Men’s Curling Championships, 2009 Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings, and the 2017 Alberta Provincial Ladies Scott Tournament of Hearts. She continues promoting and building the sport with her broadcasting experience such as doing the commentating for the 2017 Junior World Curling Championship held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Guy & Flores LaDue — Pioneer Award

In 1912, Guy Weadick & Flores LaDue founded the Calgary Stampede, Canada’s first and most significant celebrations of western sport and heritage through rodeo and western competition. When Guy and Flores arrived in Calgary with the idea of hosting a “Frontier Day Celebration and Cowboy Contest” which would honour the history of the West through the sport of rodeo. In 1923 Weadick created the sport of chuckwagon racing. The Calgary Stampede remains one of the premier stops on the North America rodeo circuit.

Kelly Sutherland — Athlete (Inducted in 2020)

Kelly is the winningest professional chuckwagon driver of all time. By his retirement in 2017 “The King” had racked up an impressive list of championships and awards, including the 2012 Calgary Stampede Guy Weadick Award, 12 Calgary Stampede Championships, 12 World Championships, was the seven-time Calgary Stampede Aggregate Winner, raced in 77 Champion final heats on World Professional Chuckwagon Association Circuit, 25 Victories in Championship heats on the World Professional Chuckwagon Association Circuit and topped the tarp sale with $300,000 registered as highest bid for his chuckwagon canvas, sold at Calgary Stampede Canvas Auction (2012).