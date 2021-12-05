Round 4: Draw (finally) ’21 WNFR

Canadians & Canadian Stock:

Bareback will see some great matchups, including Jess Pope on C5 Rodeo’s Sesame Street, Manitoba’s Orin Larsen has drawn Star Witness from the Stace Smith Pro Rodeos herd, and Richmond Champion may have met his match with Calgary Stampede’s Arbitrator Joe.

Saddle Bronc has Ben Andersen on Y U R Frisky from Calgary Stampede, Brody Cress drew OLS Tubs Little Muffin from Outlaw Buckers Rodeo, Zeke Thurston has drawn Alberta Moon (big shout out to Jimmy Richards who raised her) now from the impressive Wayne Vold Rodeo herd, Kolby Wanchuk has Calgary’s Stampede Warrior, and Dawson Hay has drawn Hell Boy from Bar T Rodeo.

Bull Riding will only have one Canadian critter; Trey Benton has drawn Switchback from Duane Kesler.