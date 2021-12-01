By Steve Lucas

If God had chosen cowboys, instead of those fellers herdin’ sheep

To welcome the Baby Jesus while the world was fast asleep

Would the Christmas story and the carols that we sing

Be a little different; maybe have a different ring?

When the cowboys got the message from them angels heard on high

They’d have ridden into town, shootin’ their pistols in the sky

And thundered to the stable bathed in that star’s bright light

I’m telllin’ you boys, it would not have been a silent night

And little town of Bethlehem, you would not lie still

When the cows, spooked by the angels, stampeded over the hill

And that bunch of rowdy cowboys had to turn ‘em all around

And not quit lookin’ until every calf was found

Then come back into town, and belly up to the bar

To buy a round for them kings who’d travelled from afar

The next morning on the mountain, they’d tell outfits far and near

About the angels, and the stampede, and the Saviour who’d come here

“The Lord is my cowboy …” would begin the most familiar Psalm, and

The parable of the lost calf is the story that would calm

The sad and lonely cowboy spending Christmas on the trail

If God had chosen cowboys to headline the Christmas tale.