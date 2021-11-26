Maple Leaf Circuit Finals – Go-Round Two

What is the Circuit Finals, you ask? The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Assoc., has 12 regions in the U.S. divided into circuits, plus Canada has one circuit, and Mexico has one — for a total of 14 circuits.

Each year, the season leader from each circuit and the Finals winner from each circuit earn the right to compete for the National Circuit Championship, which will be held at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo near Colorado Springs, CO., July 13–16, 2022. (Unfortunately, also the final weekend of the Calgary Stampede, so someone might have a tough decision to make…)

The NFR Open, formerly titled the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo, is the most prestigious rodeo under the PRCA circuit system and will feature two contestants in each event from each of the 12 U.S. circuits, plus Canada and Mexico, bringing more than 200 contestants to the Norris-Penrose Event Center for five competition rounds over the four days.

Twenty rodeos in Canada are designated as Circuit Rodeos, such as Teepee Creek, Alta, Kennedy, Sask, Cranbrook, B.C., and Benalto, Alta., among others.

The Maple Leaf Circuit Finals Rodeo held at Agribition in Regina, Sask., has four go-rounds — meaning each contestant will go four times, and the combined results will determine the Champion in each event.

Go-Round Two:

The Maple Leaf Circuit Finals saw some stars gracing the arena tonight, including Amber Marshall from Heartland and young Mady — who I believe is Quick Dick McDick’s little girl, who interviewed Amber in the arena — fun stuff! If you don’t know who Quick Dick McDick is, then I have the right to revoke your Saskatchewan citizenship. (Check him out on YouTube; he’s hilarious.)

I am sorry to say that I wrongly assumed that the folks running the scoreboard would continue showing the times or scores like they did last night, but alas, they seem to be focused on the Aggregate, and it’s a bit early for that. So I apologize, I didn’t write down any times, and just a few scores, but I can tell you who won the go-round tonight. I’ll update the scores and times when the official results are posted, and tomorrow night, I will write down all of the scores and times instead of relying on a TV crew.

In Bareback, Cole Goodine of Carbon, Alta., topped the leaderboard with a right-earned 84-pts on C5 Rodeo’s infamous D39 Make Up Face. The flashy grey gelding covered a bit of ground tonight, but few can make a ride on this horse even at that. Australian Strawbs Jones won second with 83-pts on 724 Makinaw, and local favourite Ty Taypotat won third with 80 pts on 43 Tombstone.

Steer Wrestling in Go Round Two was won by Layne Delemont from Chauvin, Alta., Cody Cassidy (Donalda, Alta) on Tyson was second, and Morgan Grant of Didsbury, Alta., was third.

Team Roping was won by the Schmidt boys from Barrhead — Kagen & Tate; second was Tyce McLeod (Waldeck, SK) & Clay Ullery (Valleyview, Alta), and third was Wyatt Eirikson (Okotoks, Alta) & Denver Johnson (Strathmore, Alta).

In Saddle Bronc, the night belonged to Kole Ashbacher of Arrowwood, Alta, who scored 84-pts on J2 Awkward Todd. Chance Barass of Peers, Alta scored 78 on -701 Black Jack for second, and the veteran Sam Kelts of Stavely, Alta earned 76.5-pts on 39 Hermosa.

Bradi Whiteside (Longview, Alta) won Ladies Barrels, second was Lisa Zachoda (Okotoks, Alta), and third was Shelby Spielman (Ponoka, Alta).

Tie-Down Roping saw Jason Smith (Winborne, Alta) continue his hot streak by winning the round tonight (he split Go Round One with Logan Bird), Shane Smith (Winborne) won second and Morgan Grant (Didsbury, Alta) won third. Morgan also cashed a cheque in Steer Wrestling tonight. I must send a shout out to Logan Bird (Nanton, Alta) and the fabulous Peso after their run tonight. Their calf did a square dance move and allemande left and ol’ Peso, savvy cowhorse that he is, tracked him like a bloodhound til the outlaw calf lined out and Logan was able to drop a loop on the calf. He didn’t win money tonight, but the duo sure won over the crowd.

Tonight, Ladies Breakaway (BAW) was won by Brittany Schuk of Lamont, Alta., second was Canadian BAW Champion Kendal Pierson or Wardlow, Alta and third was Brooke Pomeranz of Drayton Valley, Alta.

And in Bull Riding, it was my friend Guy Weadick Award Winner, 2021 Canadian Bull Riding Champion and 2021 Canadian All-Around Champion Jared Parsonage of Maple Creek, Sask., who scored 84.5-pts on 409 Moo Cha Cha, second was Todd Chotowetz (Major, Sask) and third was the happiest new Canadian, Edgar Durazo, originally from Moctezuma, Sonora, Mexico now Alberta.

Again, I apologize; I’ll update scores when the official results are posted, and I won’t make this mistake again.

Round Three goes tomorrow (Friday) at 7pm Maple Creek Standard Time.