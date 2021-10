Photos by Stephanie Jager

For years, Neil and Elma Hazel admired their neighbour’s weatherworn 1930s-era barn. Finally, Neil stopped in and asked if it was for sale. “There’s about 15 people ahead of you,” said his neighbour. “But I guess it can go to whoever loads it up first.”

You can read the whole article in the December 2015/January 2016 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Kendra at 1-800-943-7336.